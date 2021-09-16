STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Going gaga over Madras merchandise

Over the decade, the souvenir venture has gradually evolved into a platform for personalised gifting.

Published: 16th September 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coasters imprinted with the Triumph of Labour statue, t-shirts and tote bags screen-printed with iconic landmarks, mugs and badges digitally-printed with filter kaapi davarahs, keychains embossed with idlis and vadais, mouse pads designed with faces of Tamil Cinema...Chennaigaga continues to surprise us with its quirky take on the city, its heritage, culture and people. 

While this year’s Madras-themed merchandise featuring Carnatic music celebrations, south Indian cuisine, the city’s skyline and more  were floating about social media during the Madras month celebrations in August, Sujata Tarakesan, the founder, tells us why the souvenir collection is timeless.

“It’s been a decade since we kicked off this brand and we’ve been celebrating Chennai every day since then. Around Madras month, things heat up because locals also want to top up their collection. While it’s usually the moving population that enjoys the souvenirs, we’ve had a great local customer base. Everybody has that sense of belonging here.”

Over the decade, the souvenir venture has gradually evolved into a platform for personalised gifting. Illustrations, pop art, abstract, caricature, fonts, doodles...the brand does not shy away from exploring different art forms and styles in its merchandise and that’s what makes it appealing to people of all age groups.

“We were the first to introduce Tamil-themed utility products at a reasonable price. Now, it’s become a competitive market with multiple players exploring many themes. But, we’ve dedicatedly been focussing only on namma Madras and the many things it has got to offer. From Napier Bridge, sikku kolam, witty dialogues, Chennai Super Kings to black-and-yellow auto rickshaws, we’ve tried to incorporate the diverse elements of the city. However, t-shirts have been our best sellers,” she enthuses. 

Chennaigaga has shut its physical retail store and completely moved online after the pandemic. “We were badly hit by the Covid crisis. But, the collection will no longer be limited to one location now.  Orders have been coming in from Madhya Pradesh to Malaysia. Having said that, the memories we’ve had at our shop will stay etched forever. Right now, we want Chennaigaga to not just be a product brand but an experience. Translating it digitally is our priority,” says Sujata, hoping to continue delivering a slice of Madras to Chennaiites around the world.
 For details, visit: Chennaigaga.com
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp