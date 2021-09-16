Two Chennai docs receive Secretariat Award 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Ashvin Agarwal, Chief Clinical Officer and Executive Director, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals, and Dr Soosan Jacob, Director and Chief, Dr Agarwal’s Refractive and Cornea Foundation, received Secretariat Award 2021 of the American Academy of Ophthalmology for their contribution to ophthalmology and ophthalmic education. Dr Ashvin Agarwal performs high-end transplants, cataract, and refractive surgeries, and has over 10 years of experience and has performed over 20,000 surgeries.

He recently bagged the Visionary Award at the American European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery. Dr Soosan Jacob has over 21 years of experience and specialises in refractive surgery, advanced corneal transplantations and others. She is also the recipient of several international awards, including International Society of Refractive Surgery’s Kitzinger Memorial Award.

Congratulating the doctors, Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital said,”It is very special that two of our senior doctors have won Secretariat Awards in the same year. Both the doctors are senior, internationally acclaimed ophthalmologists.”