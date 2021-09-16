STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weaving tradition and modernity

The two-day exhibition will be a treat for textile lovers with its impressive collection sourced directly from the weavers. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Banarsi, double ikat, tissue chanderi, khadi patola, bandhani, jamdani...bringing some of these handmade weaves from different parts of the country under one roof is an artisanal pop-up by WeaveInIndia. The two-day exhibition will be a treat for textile lovers with its impressive collection sourced directly from the weavers. 

Founded by Mandira Bansal in 2017, WeaveinIndia started as an attempt at revitalising the traditional Indian craftsmanship of handloom. Over the years, it paved way for a fashion revolution with the people across the world taking towards sustainable and mindful clothing choices. Driven by a holistic vision of uplifting artisan communities, the brand now identifies and fraternises with labels to celebrate ancient Indian craft and bringing to you distinguished heirloom in contemporary, tasteful designs.

The founder’s vision of reviving the use of indigenous textiles and building a niche segment in the industry takes form at their flagship store in Alwarpet. The clothing label is synonymous with exquisite bridal wear saris. Their hand-crafted blouse studio helps customers personalise and experiment with different styles and techniques.

Besides this, the showroom houses a rich variety of handwoven saris, finely crafted kurtis, lehengas, dupattas, blouses, and ready-to-wear clothes. With more plans, collaborations and collections in the pipeline, the brand hopes to continue reviving weaves. The pop-up will be held on September 17 and 18, from 11 am to 7 pm at  No.29, Chitranjan Road, Alwarpet, Chennai 18. For details,call: 9884982840.

Make a visit
The luxury handloom brand’s artisanal heritage and flair for bringing a quirk to traditional saris with a contemporary touch promises to make this event worth a visit.

