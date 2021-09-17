13 students test Covid positive in Vepery veterinary college

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the last month, 13 students of the Madras Veterinary College in Vepery have tested positive for Covid-19, according to corporation officials. Most of them have now completed treatment and only two are yet to be discharged, the officials added.

“The two remaining students will also be discharged soon, they are doing well,” said a corporation official. “We have thoroughly combed through the premises to identify any possible cases. We have done over 600 RT-PCR tests,” the official added.