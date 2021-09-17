STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

13 students test Covid positive in Vepery veterinary college

Over the last month, 13 students of the Madras Veterinary College in Vepery have tested positive for Covid-19, according to corporation officials.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Madras Veterinary college in Vepery | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the last month, 13 students of the Madras Veterinary College in Vepery have tested positive for Covid-19, according to corporation officials. Most of them have now completed treatment and only two are yet to be discharged, the officials added.

“The two remaining students will also be discharged soon, they are doing well,” said a corporation official. “We have thoroughly combed through the premises to identify any possible cases. We have done over 600 RT-PCR tests,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras Veterinary College COVID 19
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp