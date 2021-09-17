CT-guided neuro surgery performed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman from Bangladesh successfully underwent a CT-guided minimally invasive neurosurgical procedure at the MGM Healthcare. The hospital claimed in a statement that it is for the first time such a surgery has been done in the country.

The patient was suffering from severe left-sided pain of the nape of neck and head for the past nine years. The constant pain caused her intense agony, and hampered her daily activities including taking care of her child. She underwent multiple scans, consultations and different treatments before she was referred to MGM Healthcare.

“A high resolution 3T MRI scan was done and it was diagnosed that the pain emanated from the left cervical C2 dorsal root ganglion, high up in the neck,” said Dr K Sridhar, Director, Neurosciences and Spine at MGM. The only possible treatment option was to perform a procedure, but it was quite difficult. The team decided to perform a minimally invasive intervention over an open surgery. The patient has healed and she will be able to lead a normal life.