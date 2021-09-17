STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No discrimination in maternity leave benefits given to TN govt employees: State to Madras HC

They are eligible for the leave only if they have completed one year of continuous service.

Published: 17th September 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras HC that there was no discrimination on the basis of job status, in maternity leave benefits provided to government employees in the State.

In a submission made by government pleader P Muthukumar before the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu, the government informed that maternity leave benefits were being provided for both permanent and non-permanent government employees.

A competent authority may grant maternity leave with full pay for a period not exceeding 270 days to married women in permanent and non-permanent government service, as long as the latter have been appointed on a regular capacity, the government informed the court.

 If non-permanent employees appointed under emergency provisions are not eligible for earned leave during their maternity  period, they may be granted maternity leave not exceeding 270 days, it added. They are eligible for the leave only if they have completed one year of continuous service. The petition was filed by advocate C Rajaguru of Chennai, alleging discrimination in maternity leave benefits extended to non-permanent employees.

