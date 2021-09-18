STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Put strict conditions on stone quarrying in TN: Madras HC

“There appears to be rampant illegal quarrying all over the State and stone-crushing units are run without adherence to any norms,” the bench observed.

Published: 18th September 2021 07:04 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concerns over the health hazards caused by illegal stone quarrying in the State, the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the State government to impose strict conditions on the functioning of quarries.

Issuing the orders on a petition which sought checking of illegal stone quarrying and controlling of the toxic dust emanating from it, a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu directed the district collectors to maintain ‘strict vigil’ to ensure only permitted quarries function. “There appears to be rampant illegal quarrying all over the State and stone-crushing units are run without adherence to any norms,” the bench observed.

It wanted the collectors to ensure there is no violation of the order regarding stone quarrying passed on September 5 last year, which was followed by another on July 19 this year. The court directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to hold survey to ensure permitted units are operated adhering to the conditions and illegal quarries are shut down.

“While permitting mining activities, strict conditions should be imposed so that operators are confined within the demarcated areas. The quantum of quarrying activities should be restricted on the basis of some rational measure and the dust produced in course of such activities should be kept under check,” the judges ordered.

The petition was related to a quarry in a village at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district. The quarry, which is located near a school, was causing health hazards to the children with dust emanating from it, the petitioner stated.

