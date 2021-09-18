Remove company names from police station boards: Top cop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Friday instructed the police to remove the names of private companies from the name boards of police stations. In many police stations, the name board carries the logo and the name of commercial companies that sponsor the board.

It is learnt that Sylendra Babu said that this does not reflect an image of fairness for the police and hence must be removed on priority. On March, 24, 2019, TNIE had carried in these columns a detailed story, ‘Tricky Ad-venture’, explaining the illegality of the boards and how this might lead to conflict of interests for the police.

Also, this is a violation of the Emblems And Names (Prevention Of Improper Use) Act which prohibits commercial exploitation of the National Emblem, since almost all station name boards also carry the emblem. The DGP gave the instructions while taking part in an oath on the ‘Social Justice Day’ at the police headquarters in Chennai.