Air Customs foil bid to smuggle gold, gadgets

CHENNAI: The Air Customs foiled a bid to smuggle gold and electronic goods worth Rs 22.31 lakh and arrested one passenger. Sleuths from the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted a 53-year-old man, who arrived from Sharjah on Friday. A gold chain weighing 80 grams concealed in his pocket, and a gold bundle worth Rs 16.3 lakh concealed in rectum were recovered, said a release. Electronic goods worth `6 lakh not declared by him were also recovered.
