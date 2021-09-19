Man cheats woman of Rs 13 lakh, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman employee of a private firm to the tune of Rs 13 lakh. The accused, P Madhankumar from Puzhal, developed a relationship with the victim, a mother of two, claiming that he worked as a personal assistant at the Central Prison in Puzhal.

The victim had separated from her husband a couple of years ago, after eight years of marriage. She and Madhankumar were college mates and after several years they had met again through social media, said the police.

“Madhankumar told her that he got the job in 2014 after the demise of his father and even produced an identity card. Since he told the victim he knew lawyers to help her with divorce, she paid money on several occasions, amounting to Rs 13 lakh.

However, when the victim learnt that his claims were fake and demanded her money back, he abused her,” said police. Based on a complaint from the victim, Ambattur police registered a case and arrested Madhankumar. He was remanded to judicial custody.