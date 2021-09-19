Need action plan to tackle dog menace at IIT-Madras: Petition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to chalk out an ‘action plan’ to tackle the dog menace faced at the premises of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M). The order stated that the government should ensure that IIT does not become a ‘dumping ground’ for abandoned dogs and some measures in such regard need to be put in place.

The orders were issued on a petition filed by People for Cattle in India (PFCI), alleging that the IIT-M management was not properly caring for the dogs at the campus, and enclosures provided for them were not adequate.

However, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu observed that according to the report submitted by a joint committee of government departments and agencies, the IIT has done its best for the dogs in its campus.

Noting that some of the suggestions of the committee appeared to be “somewhat baffling”, the bench said, “At the end of the day, the IIT campus is not a dog park or zoo, nor is it the IIT’s core business to devote its resources or energy towards maintaining dogs, including pets that city residents may abandon at the IIT gates.”The bench added, it is necessary to reduce the number of dogs from the current level of 100 as stated by IIT, or 120 as given by the State government agencies.

There could be a few dogs, and given the size of the campus and dogs being traditionally present there, the number may be reduced closer to 50, since there are deer and black bucks, too, in the campus, the bench said in an order issued on Friday.

The court also wanted representatives of the petitioner organisation, State authorities, including Greater Chennai Corporation, Animal Husbandry Department, and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), to decide on a ‘course of action’.