Chennai: 45-year-old man masturbates in front of woman, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was arrested on charges of masturbating in front of a woman. According to police, the arrested from Mariamman Koil Street in Ambattur is a staff with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

On Saturday, the lady was hanging clothes to dry in front of her house, when the suspect reached the spot on a two-wheeler.

“The man was inebriated and after investigation we found that he has been stalking the woman for a while. He parked his vehicle opposite the house, removed his pants and masturbated in front of the woman,” said a police officer.

The woman called the control room and a patrol vehicle reached the spot.

A few passersby, who noticed the suspect, thrashed and handed him over to the police.

The city police registered a case under Women Harassment Act for his obscene act and Motor Vehicle Act for drunken driving and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, in a sexual assault case that happened in 2013 the court ordered five-year imprisonment to the accused. The victim was in Class 5 at the time of the incident.

The court verdict which came on Saturday ordered the accused to pay Rs 5,000 fine at the court and Rs 2 lakh to the victim.