STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: 45-year-old man masturbates in front of woman, arrested

On Saturday, the lady was hanging clothes to dry in front of her house, when the suspect reached the spot on a two-wheeler.

Published: 20th September 2021 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 45-year-old man was arrested on charges of masturbating in front of a woman. According to police, the arrested from Mariamman Koil Street in Ambattur is a staff with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

On Saturday, the lady was hanging clothes to dry in front of her house, when the suspect reached the spot on a two-wheeler.

“The man was inebriated and after investigation we found that he has been stalking the woman for a while. He parked his vehicle opposite the house, removed his pants and masturbated in front of the woman,” said a police officer. 

The woman called the control room and a patrol vehicle reached the spot.

A few passersby, who noticed the suspect, thrashed and handed him over to the police.

The city police registered a case under Women Harassment Act for his obscene act and Motor Vehicle Act for drunken driving and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, in a sexual assault case that happened in 2013 the court ordered five-year imprisonment to the accused. The victim was in Class 5 at the time of the incident.

The court verdict which came on Saturday ordered the accused to pay Rs 5,000 fine at the court and Rs 2  lakh to the victim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Masturbation Chennai Police Crimes Against Women
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp