Chennai horror: Nine-year-old boy beaten up for resisting sexual assault

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A boy studying in Class 4 was beaten up by a gang in Maduravoyal for resisting sexual assault. The boy is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. His condition is critical, said sources.

According to the police, the nine-year-old victim sells snacks near a theatre in his locality during evenings to support his family.

“On Friday, the boy did not return home until late and his father lodged a complaint,” police said.

After almost 12 hours, the police found him under the Maduravoyal flyover in a pool of blood, under banners and posters.

After checking CCTV footage, the police detained a minor and search is on for three others.

The police said the gang was under the influence of ganja when they assaulted the boy.

“After gaining consciousness, the boy told us that four men, including a minor, took him in a two-wheeler after claiming to buy all the snacks. They took him to an isolated place and attempted to sexually assault him. When he resisted, he was assaulted with logs and stones,” said the police.