Man hit during driving lesson at Chennai's Mahindra World City dies

Police said the deceased, Selvam (28), an employee of a private firm in Oragadam, got married four months ago.

Published: 20th September 2021 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV camera footage of Selvam walking and the car behind him. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man, who was knocked down by a car at Mahindra World City last week, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The CCTV camera footage of the accident has gone viral since then. 

Police said the deceased, Selvam, an employee of a private firm in Oragadam, got married four months ago.

The suspects, Rajendran and his wife, were also residents of the Mahindra World City and the accident took place when Rajendran was teaching his wife to drive.

CCTV camera footage shows that Selvam was walking on the avenue on the campus around 5.30 am on September 13 when the car hit him from behind.

While the car fled, police registered a case and identified the suspects with help of CCTV camera footage. 

Mahindra World City Chennai accident road accident
