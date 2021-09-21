STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman dies by suicide, reason unknown

A 25-year-old woman working on an online news portal allegedly killed herself at her house in Chennai on Monday. 

Published: 21st September 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman working on an online news portal allegedly killed herself at her house in Chennai on Monday. According to the police, Manasa (25), a resident of Radhakrishnan Nagar in Thiruvottiyur was alone on Monday when her parents went out for personal chores.

“When the family returned, they found her hanging from the ceiling and called for an ambulance. The health staff declared her dead,” said a police officer. The reason for her extreme step is unknown, said the police. 

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Chennai
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp