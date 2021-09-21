Chennai woman dies by suicide, reason unknown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman working on an online news portal allegedly killed herself at her house in Chennai on Monday. According to the police, Manasa (25), a resident of Radhakrishnan Nagar in Thiruvottiyur was alone on Monday when her parents went out for personal chores.

“When the family returned, they found her hanging from the ceiling and called for an ambulance. The health staff declared her dead,” said a police officer. The reason for her extreme step is unknown, said the police.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)