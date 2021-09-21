Stalin visits Kolathur, inaugurates Integrated Child Development Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated works completed at a total cost of Rs 83.55 crore in Kolathur Assembly constituency. The completed works include Integrated Child Development Centre, ration shop, playground and a park.

He also distributed welfare assistance to 167 beneficiaries besides presenting laptops and certificates to students who have completed Tally Course.

An official release here said the ICDC centre has been built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh and located on the Madhavaram High Road. He also distributed sweets to the children at the ICDC. The CM distributed essential commodities in a ration shop at Pallavan Road and planted a sapling on its premises.