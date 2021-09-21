Young Chennai swimmer makes waves with unique feat

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that ten-year-old P Sanjana can be counted among the bravest children in the country. When children of her age wouldn’t dare to think of venturing into the sea for a swim, Sanjana achieved the unique feat of swimming a 10-kilometre stretch from the Besant Nagar beach to the Marina beach near the Kannagi statue.

Sanjana started at Besant Nagar beach around 6.15 am on Sunday morning and reached the Marina beach at 9 am. The large crowd of swimmers from Golden Aquatic Club, family, friends and early morning walkers were left stunned, watching Sanjana complete her mission.

Sanjana with her parents

From the shores of the Marina beach, one could watch this young child battle the rough sea, hot sun and huge waves to finish her mission. Sometimes, one could see Sanjana be lost amid the huge waves but the young girl showed a lot of determination and pluck to finish the task. Once on the shore, she was welcomed with a huge round of applause. “I am very happy to finish the task. I want to win more medals at swimming meets. My goal and ambition is to win an Olympic medal,’’ said an exhausted but excited Sanjana.

Govindan, one of the swimmers who swam along with Sanjana, was spellbound by the child’s feat. “The girl was brave and trekked through the rough sea without complaining. She showed a lot of determination in completing the task,” he said.

Sanjana, a class 5 student of Sir Siva Swami Kalayala Senior Secondary School, is the first girl from Tamil Nadu to achieve this feat. “She is a very good swimmer. She showed a lot of grit, determination and courage in achieving the task. This feat will give her confidence and will help her in future swimming events. She is good at the district level, having won medals in the freestyle event,’’ said KS Elangovan, swimming coach.

Sanjana’s parents, S Perumal and K Sandhya, encouraged her to take up swimming, prepared and trained her for this unique event, and they could not be prouder. “Sanjana’s stamina is amazing for her age and she is confident. She is also mentally strong; that’s why she could achieve the feat. She had been practising for about a year for this event and I am very happy and proud that she could complete the route,” said Sandhya, a lawyer by profession.

N Kirubakaran, former justice, Madras High Court and V Parthiban, justice, Madras High Court were at the finishing point at the Marina beach and lauded the swimmer.