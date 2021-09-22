STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bid to cheat bank of Rs 100 crore: Two foreign nationals arrested

Two foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with fraudulent foreclosure and withdrawal of fixed deposits made in the name of Chennai Port Trust (CPT) in Indian Bank.

CHENNAI: Two foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with fraudulent foreclosure and withdrawal of fixed deposits made in the name of Chennai Port Trust (CPT) in Indian Bank. The two, Boussiomo Steve Bertrand Yannick, alleged resident of Cameroon, and Musasa Ilunga Lucien alias Bo Bo, alleged resident of Congo, were arrested after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at Ramapuram.

They found a laptop, mobile phones, camera, printer, and certain documents, including those related to Kamarajar Port Trust, CPT, fixed deposits, and logos of government organisations. It was also alleged that the duo was reportedly residing in Chennai on student visa and not in possession of original passports.

The CBI registered a case on July 31, 2020, based on a complaint from the Indian Bank against its Koyambedu branch manager and other unknown public servants and private persons. The bank had alleged fraud, forgery, and impersonation with the intention to cheat the bank to the tune of Rs 100.67 crore. It was alleged that a loss worth Rs 45 crore was caused to the bank by way of foreclosing or pre-closing of several term deposits created in the name of CPT and also transferring or withdrawing the amount through various accounts.

It was alleged that the accused, in conspiracy with each other, canvassed the bank and CPT for opening term deposits at its Koyembedu branch, and accordingly, 45 term deposits were created between March and May 2020. One of the accused allegedly impersonated as the Deputy Director (Finance) of CPT and opened fake current account.

Upon receipt of investment from the port trust on every occasion, the bank created term deposit receipts (bond) which was received by the accused. Instead of delivering the original bond to the CPT, the accused made duplicates and submitted forged bonds.

The accused allegedly presented the original bonds at the branch and pre-closed the term deposits. The money received was allegedly credited into the fake current account and subsequently transferred to 34 different accounts.

CPT was continuously investing in term deposits and the same was allegedly pre-closed by the accused. In that process, about Rs 100.57  crore was transferred in five instalments against which 45 term deposits were created. Of the total amount invested, Rs 55.19 crore could be frozen after the  detection of the fraud.

Stayed in city on student visas?
It was alleged that both, Boussiomo Steve Bertrand Yannick and Musasa Ilunga Lucien alias Bo Bo, were reportedly residing in Chennai on student visa and not in possession of original passports

