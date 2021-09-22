CMDA seals two buildings for violations
Published: 22nd September 2021 06:41 AM | Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 02:25 PM
CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority sealed two building, in Selaiyur near Tambaram and Kilpauk respectively after the owners failed to comply with lock and seal notices.
A lock and seal notice was issued on September 14, 2020 in Selaiyur after portions were constructed violating the approved usage in a multi-storied residential building, after complaint from Owners Welfare Association and de-occupation notice was served on December 18, 2020 and March 12, 2021.
Meanwhile, Madras High Court on September 14, 2020, directed CMDA to initiate action after hearing a petition filed by the welfare association. The shops, association room, multi-purpose hall and paying guest rooms were locked and sealed on September 17, 2021.
Similarly, a deviated construction of five ground floor shops and workers shed at Block-1 at New Avadi Road in Kilpauk was also sealed, as per the provisions of Section 56 and 57 of TN Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.