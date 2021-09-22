Keeping up with Alzheimer’s

Dr praveen Chander N By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Once age caught up with Shan, a retired government high official, he slowly started to lose his memory. First he started forgetting events and conversations he had had. Soon he forgot his spouse. Now, he perceives her as some elderly woman and falls at her feet everytime he meets her. He was finally diagnosed to have Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological illness of old age, which from the word go progresses gradually and affects various aspects of memory. It leads to atrophy (shrinking) of the brain tissue until the cells finally die. In India, there are nearly four million cases of Alzheimer’s and we are right behind China and the US. Unfortunately, since it is common among the elderly, many families attribute the memory issues to be a side-effect of ageing. They even refuse to seek medical attention until it worsens.

CAUSES

Pathologically, there is deposition of abnormal proteins called Beta Amyloid proteins and Tau proteins which occurs in clusters called plaques and tangles. These clusters can hinder the neuronal transmission within the brain networks. Since these pathologies are expressed more in the memory zones, memory becomes the first cognitive function to be affected. Subsequently they involve the behavioural and other executive areas of the brain. Many researches have shown that the biological process leading to Alzheimer’s can be triggered by combined environmental, lifestyle and genetic factors.

Various risk factors include non-modifiable ones like ageing and genetic inheritance. At the same time, there are many other modifiable risk factors like uncontrolled blood pressure and diabetes, uncontrolled cholesterol levels, unhealthy habits like smoking, and sedentary lifestyle. Recent studies from the UK have shown that proper, sufficient sleep prevents the formation of the abnormal proteins in the brain. They also note that quality sleep clears abnormal Beta Amyloid proteins. Sleep hygiene plays a vital role in preventing/postponing Alzheimer’s disease.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

In early stages, patients have mild forgetfulness, anxiety and irritability, loss of initiative, decline in communication skills and no sense of direction. In the next stage, the patient becomes confused with shortened attention span. There will be difficulty in reading and writing. Behavioural abnormalities with personality changes can follow. Loss of appetite and self-neglect leading to other secondary health issues can happen. They also tend to find themselves unaware of their surroundings. In the final stages, the patient cannot recognise themselves and their family. Comprehending and expressing ideas become difficult as the speech is severely affected. This results in severe disorientation and confusion. Performing basic daily activities can become a tough task for some.

IDENTIFY AND TREAT

Recent developments in the field has led to remarkable growth in clinical assessments, psychometric testing, cerebrospinal fluid analysis of abnormal proteins (A Beta 1- 42) biomarkers, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) imaging of the brain to detect symptoms of neurodegenerative diseases at the earliest. There is no definite cure for Alzheimer’s. However the progression can be delayed by using certain medications.

REDUCE THE RISK