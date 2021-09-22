Simulation centre inaugurated at Apollo Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a simulation centre, an experiential learning laboratory, at Apollo Hospital in Vanagaram on Tuesday. It will provide hands-on training for postgraduate medical students as well as practising doctors.

The advanced simulation centre is equipped with state-of-art, hi-tech, hi-fidelity computerised simulators. It allows students learn procedural skills and handle critical emergencies in a safe environment.

The minister said, since the centre it highly advanced, government medical college students will also be instructed to undergo training there.

The centre is equipped with all essential equipment to simulate medical activities with adult, paediatric, and obstetric mannequins without involvement of patients. The students will be guided through procedures such as challenging airway management, central line placement, and other surgical methods by task-trainers which represent specific anatomical systems, a press release said.

K Ganapathi, MLA-Maduravoyal, and Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Sudha Seshayyan, vice-chancellor, TamilNadu Dr MGR Medical University, and other officials were also present on the occasion.