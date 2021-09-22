STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swindling of Rs 100 crore CPT deposits: CBI arrests two foreign nationals as part of ongoing probe

The case was registered by CBI on a complaint from Indian Bank, where the deposits were made, alleging cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 100.57 crore.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The CBI on Tuesday said it has arrested two more persons--both foreign nationals-- in connection with a case related to alleged swindling of over Rs 100 crore term deposits of the Chennai Port Trust (CPT) in Indian Bank by foreclosing them fraudulently.

Earlier, the investigating agency had apprehended nine people in connection with the case.

"During further investigation, CBI conducted searches at Ramapuram, Chennai and identified two foreign nationals allegedly residents of Cameroon and Congo. It was also alleged that they were reportedly on student visa and were not in possession of original passports and were staying in Chennai," the agency said in a press release.

During searches, laptop, mobile phones, camera, printer and certain documents including those related to CPT, Kamarajar Port Trust, bank fixed deposits and logos of different Central government organisations were found, it said.

Earlier, the case was registered by CBI on a complaint from Indian Bank, where the deposits were made, alleging cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 100.57 crore.

It was further alleged that a loss to the tune of Rs 45.40 crore was caused to Indian Bank by way of foreclosing/ pre-closing of several fixed deposits created in the name of CPT and also transferring/withdrawing the said amount through various accounts, the release added.

