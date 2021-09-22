Two held for abetting man’s suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two men, allegedly for cheating a man from Theni district of Rs 23 lakh on the promise of getting him a job at Tangedco and driving him to end his life. The accused have been identified as Paramasivam, a staff at the labour department at the Secretariat, and Selvakumar, a mediator from Andipatti.

According to the police, the duo had been absconding ever since the victim’s death. They were charged with breaching of trust, cheating, and abetment to suicide, among others IPC sections. The duo was remanded to judicial custody.

The police had already arrested a real estate agent, Palanikumar from Choolaimedu, after the victim, Balakrishnan, immolated himself in front of Palanikumar’s house a few weeks ago. “The trio received Rs 23 lakh from Balakrishnan on the promise of getting him a job at the Tangedco. While they returned Rs 13 lakh, Palanikumar allegedly verbally abused and humiliated the victim when the latter reached his residence demanding the remaining money,” said the police. Dejected Balakrishnan set himself ablaze. While Palanikumar took him to the hospital, he died the next day.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.