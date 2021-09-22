STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Two held for abetting man’s suicide

The city police have arrested two men, allegedly for cheating a man from Theni district of Rs 23 lakh on the promise of getting him a job at Tangedco and driving him to end his life.

Published: 22nd September 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two men, allegedly for cheating a man from Theni district of Rs 23 lakh on the promise of getting him a job at Tangedco and driving him to end his life. The accused have been identified as Paramasivam, a staff at the labour department at the Secretariat, and Selvakumar, a mediator from Andipatti.

According to the police, the duo had been absconding ever since the victim’s death. They were charged with breaching of trust, cheating, and abetment to suicide, among others IPC sections. The duo was remanded to judicial custody.

The police had already arrested a real estate agent, Palanikumar from Choolaimedu, after the victim, Balakrishnan, immolated himself in front of Palanikumar’s house a few weeks ago. “The trio received Rs 23 lakh from Balakrishnan on the promise of getting him a job at the Tangedco. While they returned Rs 13 lakh, Palanikumar allegedly verbally abused and humiliated the victim when the latter reached his residence demanding the remaining money,” said the police. Dejected Balakrishnan set himself ablaze. While Palanikumar took him to the hospital, he died the next day.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp