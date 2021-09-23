Paintings for positivity

R Satish babu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government hospitals in India often have the reputation of being unimpressive, with grey walls, stacked crowds and unclean corridors. Aiming to change this perception and make the hospital experience a positive one for patients and visitors, the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate has transformed its walls with beautiful artwork. The walls of the building now showcase images of underwater scenes, beaches, landscapes and fauna; the ceiling flaunts artistic flora. To further their mission of making hospitals more pleasant, they are also focussing on customer service and maintenance of the interiors.