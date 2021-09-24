Medical student who had robotic colorectal surgery wins gold in PG

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old medical student, who successfully underwent a robotic colorectal surgery at Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery, went on to complete her post-graduation and win a gold medal. She was diagnosed with low-rectal cancer in 2017, when she was 24 and was about to do her PG. A conventional surgery leaves patients with a colostomy, a surgically-created opening in the body that routes bowel waste into an external colostomy bag.

Dr Ventakesh Munnikrishnan, Consultant Colorectal and Robotic Surgeon, The Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery, said she came here hoping for a solution, which would let her lead a normal life, without the colostomy bag.

“With the robotic colorectal surgery, we were able to remove the cancer and reconstruct the colon to rectal, anal connection, thus avoiding a permanent colostomy. The patient then went on to finish her course and excelled, bagging a gold medal. The benefits of robotic surgery are less blood loss, and quicker recovery,”

Dr Ventakesh Munnikrishnan said. Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group in his video message said, cancers in particular are taking a big toll and colorectal cancers are on the rise, thus becoming a major threat.

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said, over the last few years, there have been several advances in minimally invasive techniques, such a robotic colorectal surgery. On Thursday, the hospital celebrated completion of five years of the Robotic Colorectal Surgery Programme.