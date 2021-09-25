STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Sindhi Ladies move on to the next chapter

On Wednesday, the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter (CSLC) conducted their Annual General Meeting at the Presidency Club.

Renu Raheja was re-elected as the president | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter (CSLC) conducted their Annual General Meeting at the Presidency Club. The meeting discussed their audited statement of accounts and the general secretary’s report, appointed new auditors for the upcoming year, and finally, elected the office bearers and managing committee members of 2021-22. 

The afternoon began with a welcome speech by president Renu Raheja. “The pandemic has been hard for a lot of reasons but I am glad we could stay connected via virtual sessions,” shared Renu in her speech. After the review of the accounts, the secretary Nisha Narang highlighted the various events hosted by the chapter for its members (meditation, Tambola, sessions on veganism, make-up, health, and conversations with a gynaecologist and a life coach), despite the pandemic. She added, “Adhik Maas is an auspicious month when CSLC does charity and thanksgiving events. This year, we raised over `10,000 in funds for cow feeding at Pinjrapole. Many members contributed in cash and kind.” 

At last, the appointments and elections were up. The chapter passed the proposal to re-appoint K V Narasimhan & Co as their auditors for the next year. Then, new committee members and special invitees were announced and the chapter unanimously re-elected Renu Raheja as president, Yogeeta Nichani as treasurer, and Nisha Narang as secretary.

Speaking of the coming year, Renu told CE, “We have a lot of events already planned that were hampered by the second lockdown, including a pool party (not in the pool but aqua-themed) and a musical show. We have something planned every month. Like during the pandemic, we had cow-feeding and tree plantation, where we planted 1,000 trees.” 

Other elected positions include Bina Asrani and Geeta Shroff as vice-presidents, Malvi Bathija and Rekha Chugh as joint secretaries, and Biharilal Ahuja and JC Prakash as advisory. The election was followed by a vote of thanks and a game of Tambola, and the evening concluded with refreshing high-tea. 

