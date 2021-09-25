STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Lack of teachers, basic amenities at Eklavya school

The facility, which caters to tribals, doesn’t even have compound wall or drinking water

Published: 25th September 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Students at the Ekalavya Model Residential School | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Omjasvin MD 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Severe shortage of staff and lack of adequate infrastructure is taking the sheen off an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), in Pattipulam village near Mahabalipuram. While the Union government, which runs EMRS, recently announced that enrolments in the last three years have increased in Tamil Nadu compared to other States where it declined, plenty of woes remain to be addressed.

One of eight such schools in Tamil Nadu, the EMRS in Mahabalipuram primarily caters to tribals from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Vellore, among others, and offers free education. When TNIE visited the school earlier this week, it was found that there were no teachers for Class 11. Students said most of the day is spent playing or whiling time in hostels. “We don’t know how we will face the board exams next year if there’s no teacher,” said Mallika*, a Class 11 student. The school also didn’t have enough teachers for Classes 9 and 10.

There are about 149 tribal students currently, of whom, 13 are in Class 11. While most students are from the Irular community, there are also Narikuravars and Malai Kauravas. A teacher, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “Next year, there will be 46 students in Classes 11 and 12. The government must appoint at least one teacher each for maths, science, commerce, computer science, English, and language.”

The school also lacks a watchman, a librarian, an assistant cook, and boys’ hostel warden. It also did not have a compound wall, putting students’ safety at risk. “There have been times when people from outside randomly stroll into our campus at night. The girls’ hostel is locked at 8 pm, but it is still unsafe,” Mallika said. TNIE also noticed that the toilets are at isolated spots on the campus, where there are no compound walls. 

Further, the students lack access to purified drinking water. The school has no sports facilities as well. 
Additionally, the understaffed teachers get a salary of  just `13,000 per month. “Our petrol costa alone come up to `4,000 a month,” a teacher said. An official with the Directorate of Tribal Welfare told TNIE, “We are adding a separate campus in another locality. All the issues will be addressed. Our officials inspected the school recently.”

*Names changed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eklavya school
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp