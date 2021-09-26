STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man extorts woman of gold, money; held

A 30-year-old man who allegedly extorted money and jewels from a college student in the city was arrested on Saturday.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who allegedly extorted money and jewels from a college student in the city was arrested on Saturday. Police said the accused, identified as Lokesh from Thirumullaivoyal, had honey trapped several women in TN and Malaysia. He a 23-year-old college student on Facebook and they shared contacts. 

“They developed a relationship and shared intimate pictures. Recently, Lokesh threatened to release the pictures online and demanded money from her,” said a police officer. The woman gave him `17,000 in cash and 13.5 sovereigns of gold. While Lokesh demanded more money, she lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell. The police team nabbed Lokesh and remanded him to judicial custody.

Upon investigation, police found Lokesh had conned several women with the same modus operandi. He had received money from women from Dindigul, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Puducherry and Malaysia, said the police.

