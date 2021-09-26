STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Over 2,500 history-sheeters in Chennai nabbed in major crackdown

The DGP ordered the storming operation after several incidents of beheading and murders were reported in the State.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the crackdown on history-sheeters conducted across the State over the past couple of days, at least 16,370 suspects were detained and questioned, even as Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu warned that stringent action on criminals will continue. 

Five country made guns, 929 sickles,
knives, machetes were seized | Express

The DGP ordered the storming operation after several incidents of beheading and murders were reported in the State. A press release from the State police headquarters said, since Thursday night, police have carried out a State-wide storming operation simultaneously. 

“Nearly 16,370 old criminals were subjected to verification and 2,512 were arrested. Of them, arrest warrants were pending against as many as 244 persons and another 733 were arrested for pending cases. Police obtained bonds from 1,927 history-sheeters for keeping peace,” said the press statement.

In the storming operation, five country-made guns and 929 sickles, custom-made knives and machetes were seized, added the release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai history-sheeters
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp