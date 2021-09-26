Over 2,500 history-sheeters in Chennai nabbed in major crackdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the crackdown on history-sheeters conducted across the State over the past couple of days, at least 16,370 suspects were detained and questioned, even as Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu warned that stringent action on criminals will continue.

The DGP ordered the storming operation after several incidents of beheading and murders were reported in the State. A press release from the State police headquarters said, since Thursday night, police have carried out a State-wide storming operation simultaneously.

“Nearly 16,370 old criminals were subjected to verification and 2,512 were arrested. Of them, arrest warrants were pending against as many as 244 persons and another 733 were arrested for pending cases. Police obtained bonds from 1,927 history-sheeters for keeping peace,” said the press statement.

In the storming operation, five country-made guns and 929 sickles, custom-made knives and machetes were seized, added the release.