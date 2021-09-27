STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Defunct e-Seva centre gives Poondi villagers tough time 

Nallarasu says there had been no staff and the building too is getting dilapidated. In addition, as there’s no one to oversee it, and at night, the building is used for anti-social activities.

Published: 27th September 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Tamil Nadu e-Seva Centre. (Photo | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The villagers of Poondi in Tiruvallur district have to travel up to 15 kilometres to get their online services done as the e-Seva centre in their village has not been functioning for the past five years.

Opened in 2013 at a cost of Rs 13 lakh by the Rural Development Department, the e-Seva centre functioned only for a few years before going defunct, said villagers of Devendavakkam. “We do not know what happened to the computers inside. Senior citizens here travel up to Oothukottai for online services such as Aadhaar corrections,” said Nallarasu, a local activist.

Nallarasu says there had been no staff and the building too is getting dilapidated. In addition, as there’s no one to oversee it, and at night, the building is used for anti-social activities. “People go there to play cards. Instances of drinking too have been noticed,” said Ramesh, another villager. Villagers have written various complaints to local block-level officers. Ramesh said it is a strenuous task to take a bus to a centre 15 km away for tasks as simple as  name change in Aadhaar card. “Elderly people are the worst affected,” he added. 

Meanwhile, officials cited lack of use by the residents for closure of the centre, a claim the residents dispute. An official with the District Rural Development Agency, told TNIE, “Based on repeated complaints, we inspected the building a few days ago and cleaned it fully. A post office is functioning from there now and measures to open the e-Seva centre is also underway.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvallur Poondi e-Seva centre
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp