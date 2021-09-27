STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Every Child a Scientist’ programme inaugurated

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurates the programme with scientist MS Swaminathan and other dignitaries at the MS Swaminathan Foundation premises in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  There is always a need for dedicated scientific platforms where young school students and teachers can learn basic process skills and attitudes towards science such as observing, classifying, communicating, measuring, inferring, and predicting,” said State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, at the inaugural event of ‘Every Child A Scientist’ (ECAS) programme.

He also stressed on the need for organising more such programmes. The MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and Larsen and Toubro have jointly organised the ECAS programme to ignite young minds from marginalised sections of the society. The inaugural event was held at the Sambasivan Hall of MSSRF here on Sunday. 

