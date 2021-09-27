Man attempts to kill himself in front of CM's house in Chennai, suffers 40 per cent burns

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kill himself in front of the house of Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday morning was rescued by police personnel. He has been admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with 40 per cent burns, said police.

According to the Abhiramapuram police, the man was identified as Vetrimaaran from Tenkasi district. Police said the reason for the self-immolation bid is unclear and investigations are on.

The incident happened around 11 am in front of the Chief Minister's residence. Police personnel posted there for security rushed him to KMC. He is said to be critical. Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the patient at the hospital.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)