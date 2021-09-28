Building plan approval: Owner’s phone number must for plan approval

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to usher in transparency and monitor approval process, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has made it mandatory to include phone number of property owner in the application for building plan approval. Earlier, applications had only the number of licensed surveyors.

Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi in a note to Deputy Commissioner of GCC (works) said, “Senior corporation officials and the vigilance cell are not able to check and verify whether any delays have occurred in the plan approval, by cross checking with property owners as their phone number is not available in online application.”

Builders Association of India state secretary S Rama Prabhu welcomed the move and hoped it would result in speedy clearance of files. “If the applications are rejected or delayed, it is being monitored by vigilance officials, who would directly contact the owners and seek their views,” Prabhu said.