STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Building plan approval: Owner’s phone number must for plan approval

Builders Association of India state secretary S Rama Prabhu welcomed the move and hoped it would result in speedy clearance of files.

Published: 28th September 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to usher in transparency and monitor approval process, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has made it mandatory to include phone number of property owner in the application for building plan approval. Earlier, applications had only the number of licensed surveyors.

Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi in a note to Deputy Commissioner of GCC (works) said, “Senior corporation officials and the vigilance cell are not able to check and verify whether any delays have occurred in the plan approval, by cross checking with property owners as their phone number is  not available in online application.”

Builders Association of India state secretary S Rama Prabhu welcomed the move and hoped it would result in speedy clearance of files. “If the applications are rejected or delayed, it is being monitored by vigilance officials, who would directly contact the owners and seek their views,” Prabhu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp