850 more MBBS seats in TN from this year

Union Health Ministry grants approval to admit students to seven new medical colleges

Published: 29th September 2021 07:03 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu now has an additional 850 MBBS seats, as the Union Health Ministry has granted approval to admit students to seven new medical colleges in the State this year. With this, Tamil Nadu has 4,600 MBBS seats and 32 government medical colleges.

The State had sought approval for 11 new medical colleges, and the construction was expedited so students could be admitted from this year. In August, a team from the National Medical Commission (NMC) inspected these 11 colleges.

Following the inspection, the Union Health Ministry granted its approval to admit 150 MBBS students each in the Nilgiris, Virudhunagar and Kallakurichi districts, and 100 students each in Namakkal, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Ramanathapuram medical colleges, Health Minister Ma Subramanian told reporters here on Tuesday. Health department officials said they received a communication about the approval on Monday.

Subramanian added that the NMC team told the State officials to finish the pending work at the Namakkal, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Ramanathapuram medical colleges. The team will also reinspect the medical colleges at Dindugal, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam and Ariyalur, where it said additional buildings are needed.

The Health Minister said this work will be completed by mid-October, and the team will be invited for an inspection. “We are hopeful they will approve these colleges too. If so, the State will have 1,650 MBBS seats.”

Varumun Kappom scheme to be revived
Chief Minister MK Stalin will relaunch the Varumun Kappom scheme, aimed at preventive medical care, at Vazhapadi in Salem district on Wednesday, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. The scheme was first launched by former CM M Karunanidhi in 2006, but wasn’t implemented after the change of government. Under the scheme, 1,240 medical camps will be conducted annually, and specialists from a total of 16 departments will be a part of the medical team

