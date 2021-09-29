STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apollo Hospitals announces national launch of AI tool

Apollo Hospitals announced national launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to predict risk of cardiovascular disease.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals announced national launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to predict risk of cardiovascular disease. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group launched the tool. The AI-powered cardiovascular disease risk tool will help healthcare providers predict risk of cardiac disease and initiate intervention early enough to make a real difference, said a press release.

“While some predictive tools do exist to help physicians understand the probability of their patients developing heart disease, most of these are based on Western data sets and don’t take regional risk variations into account,” said Dr Prathap C Reddy. 

The Apollo AI-powered cardiovascular disease risk tool will change that and put the knowledge and means to predict and prevent heart disease in the physician’s hands. It is a proud moment to dedicate this AI tool to all physicians in the country, Dr Prathap C Reddy said.

“Among the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), cardiovascular diseases figure at the top. It is the leading cause of death in the Asia-Pacific and it is a problem that will only intensify as our population continues to age,” Dr Reddy added.

The hospital is also placed in the best specialised hospitals 2022 ranking released by Newsweek. The Apollo Heart Centre at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai made it to the list of Best Specialised Hospitals 2022-cardiology, with a global rank of 126 and ranks number one among the five Indian hospitals in the list.

