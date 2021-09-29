Chennai: Teen driver rams truck, kills two

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women, painting the centre-median of a road near Villivakkam ahead of a VVIP visit, died after a rashly-driven car rammed into a stationary mini truck early on Tuesday. Eight people, including the teenager who drove the car, and a 10-year-old boy who had accompanied his parents to work, sustained injuries.

According to police, the deceased, M Sasikala (27) from Tiruvannamalai district and M Kamatchi (25) from Gingee, along with others, had been painting the median of a flyover on the 200-feet road at Thathankuppam.

“The accident happened at around 3 am. A car speeding towards Padi rammed the mini truck which was parked next to the median. In the impact, the mini truck was pushed for a few metres, running over the workers in front of it,” said a senior police officer. All of them were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but Sasikala and Kamatchi were declared dead on arrival.

The injured were identified as M Radha (32) of Avadi, S Malar (27), V Amsavalli (40), K Murthy (30), K Sathya (26), K Murugesan (30) and M Gowtham (10), all from Tiruvannamalai. The boy had accompanied his parents K Murugesan and M Kamatchi, said the police. K Sujith (19) of Perambur, who drove the car, also sustained injuries and has been admitted at the hospital.

Inquiries revealed Sujith, a student at a private engineering college in city, was on his way to Mahabalipuram. While he was driving his car, his friends were in a separate vehicle. They were not drunk, the police added. The Thirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case.

School teacher dies in mishap

A 50-year-old woman was run over by a bus and killed at Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district on Monday. M Manjuladevi (50), from Anupuram, was a teacher at a government school in Ponpathikootam. “At 4.20 pm, Manjuladevi reached the Thirukazhukundram bus stop by autorickshaw. After deboarding, when she tried to cross the road, the government bus ran over her,” said a police officer. The bus driver was booked.