STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Teen driver rams truck, kills two

Eight injured; deceased women were painting median of a flyover on the road 

Published: 29th September 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mangled remains of the car that killed two at Thathankuppam on Tuesday | Express

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women, painting the centre-median of a road near Villivakkam ahead of a VVIP visit, died after a rashly-driven car rammed into a stationary mini truck early on Tuesday. Eight people, including the teenager who drove the car, and a 10-year-old boy who had accompanied his parents to work, sustained injuries.

According to police, the deceased, M Sasikala (27) from Tiruvannamalai district and M Kamatchi (25) from Gingee, along with others, had been painting the median of a flyover on the 200-feet road at Thathankuppam. 

“The accident happened at around 3 am. A car speeding towards Padi rammed the mini truck which was parked next to the median. In the impact, the mini truck was pushed for a few metres, running over the workers in front of it,” said a senior police officer. All of them were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but Sasikala and Kamatchi were declared dead on arrival.

The injured were identified as M Radha (32) of Avadi, S Malar (27), V Amsavalli (40), K Murthy (30), K Sathya (26), K Murugesan (30) and M Gowtham (10), all from Tiruvannamalai. The boy had accompanied his parents K Murugesan and M Kamatchi, said the police. K Sujith (19) of Perambur, who drove the car, also sustained injuries and has been admitted at the hospital.

Inquiries revealed Sujith, a student at a private engineering college in city, was on his way to Mahabalipuram. While he was driving his car, his friends were in a separate vehicle. They were not drunk, the police added. The Thirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case.

School teacher dies in mishap
A 50-year-old woman was run over by a bus and killed at Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district on Monday. M Manjuladevi (50), from Anupuram, was a teacher at a government school in Ponpathikootam. “At 4.20 pm, Manjuladevi reached the Thirukazhukundram bus stop by autorickshaw. After deboarding, when she tried to cross the road, the government bus ran over her,” said a police officer. The bus driver was booked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident chennai
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp