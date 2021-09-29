Stalin inaugurates TN Police Museum in Egmore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Police Museum, inside the old police commissioner’s office premises in Egmore.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 6.47 crore and spread across 24,000 sq ft, the museum showcases uniforms, vehicles, band music equipment, bombs, guns, seized antique idols, machines used for printing counterfeit currency notes bombs, equipment that detect explosive materials, a model lock up room, etc, which were used by the police personnel. Other exhibits include historical documents pertaining to the State police department, historical announcements, among others.

Now the entry is free, however, a nominal fee would be charged from October 1. Students of government schools would not have to pay any fee. DGP C Sylendra Babu, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and other officials participated in the event.