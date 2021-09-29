STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin inaugurates TN Police Museum in Egmore

Published: 29th September 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Police Museum, inside the old police commissioner’s office premises in Egmore. 

Constructed at a cost of Rs 6.47 crore and spread across 24,000 sq ft, the museum showcases uniforms, vehicles, band music equipment, bombs, guns, seized antique idols, machines used for printing counterfeit currency notes bombs, equipment that detect explosive materials, a model lock up room, etc, which were used by the police personnel. Other exhibits include historical documents pertaining to the State police department, historical announcements, among others.

Now the entry is free, however, a nominal fee would be charged from October 1. Students of government schools would not have to pay any fee. DGP C Sylendra Babu, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and other officials participated in the event.

P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

