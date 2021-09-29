Stalin inspects desilting works in Chennai ahead of monsoon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected desilting works at various places in the city, as part of monsoon preparedness. Stalin visited Poonamallee highways, where desilting works are being carried out in the Otteri Nalla Kalvai at a cost of Rs 44 lakh.

Likewise, he also inspected a rainwater channel at Kosasthalaiyar area, which is being constructed for a stretch of 33 km, at a cost of Rs 102.18 crore, with assistance from the Asian Development Bank. Stalin also visited Manali, Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar and Madhavaram zones and instructed the authorities to expedite desilting works. Minister for HR&CE PK Sekar Babu and officials of the Highways Department, PWD and Greater Chennai Corporation were present.

Review meeting held

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi held a review meeting with various government departments, including the police, to discuss monsoon preparedness at Ripon buildings on Tuesday. It was suggested that high power pumps to remove stagnant water from 16 subways maintained by the corporation and six by the Highways Department are to be kept ready.

The Highways Department was advised to lay culverts at three places, where water stagnated on Poonamallee High Road during last monsoon season. Desilting stormwater drains, closing open drains, and removing exposed power cables were also discussed.