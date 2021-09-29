STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin inspects desilting works in Chennai ahead of monsoon

Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected desilting works at various places in the city, as part of monsoon preparedness.

Published: 29th September 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected desilting works at various places in the city, as part of monsoon preparedness. Stalin visited Poonamallee highways, where desilting works are being carried out in the Otteri Nalla Kalvai at a cost of Rs 44 lakh.

Likewise, he also inspected a rainwater channel at Kosasthalaiyar area, which is being constructed for a stretch of 33 km, at a cost of Rs 102.18 crore, with assistance from the Asian Development Bank. Stalin also visited Manali, Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar and Madhavaram zones and instructed the authorities to expedite desilting works. Minister for HR&CE PK Sekar Babu and officials of the Highways Department, PWD and Greater Chennai Corporation were present.

Review meeting held
Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi held a review meeting with various government departments, including the police, to discuss monsoon preparedness at Ripon buildings on Tuesday. It was suggested that high power pumps to remove stagnant water from 16 subways maintained by the corporation and six by the Highways Department are to be kept ready.

The Highways Department was advised to lay culverts at three places, where water stagnated on Poonamallee High Road during last monsoon season. Desilting stormwater drains, closing open drains, and removing exposed power cables were also discussed.

Comments

