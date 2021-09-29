STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TNIE impact: Eklavya school gets principal, teachers to join soon

V Velumuragan, the new headmaster, who has about 15 years of teaching experience has previously served at tribal schools in Vellimalai and Namakkal. He took charge on Monday.

Published: 29th September 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Students at the Ekalavya Model Residential School. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Students at the Ekalavya Model Residential School. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after TNIE published a story highlighting staff shortage and lack of adequate infrastructure at Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), in Pattipulam village near Mahabalipuram, a new headmaster assumed charge on Monday. The Tribal Welfare Department said all remaining vacancies would be filled by end of the month.

V Velumuragan, the new headmaster, who has about 15 years of teaching experience has previously served at tribal schools in Vellimalai and Namakkal. He took charge on Monday. “Following the TNIE story, officials from the Directorate of Tribal Welfare told me to take charge immediately. I will be staying on the school campus itself, along with the students,” Velmurugan said.

He conducted an inspection and filed a report to the Welfare Department on what needs to be done, including building a compound wall and providing sport equipment to the students. “Since class 11 began only this year, we do not have teachers at the moment. So, we have asked high school teachers to take classes for the time being. Soon, teachers will be recruited,” he added.

Velumuragan said after assuming charge he met tribal welfare activists and is planning to conduct outreach programmes in order to get more children enrol in the school. “As of now there are 149 students and my aim is to add at least 50 more students by October end,” he said. Meanwhile, officials said a new campus with all facilities is being built at Kumuzhi in Gummudipoondi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eklavya school Eklavya Model Residential School Tribal Welfare Department
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp