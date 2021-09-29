TNIE impact: Eklavya school gets principal, teachers to join soon

OMJASVIN M D By

CHENNAI: Two days after TNIE published a story highlighting staff shortage and lack of adequate infrastructure at Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), in Pattipulam village near Mahabalipuram, a new headmaster assumed charge on Monday. The Tribal Welfare Department said all remaining vacancies would be filled by end of the month.

V Velumuragan, the new headmaster, who has about 15 years of teaching experience has previously served at tribal schools in Vellimalai and Namakkal. He took charge on Monday. “Following the TNIE story, officials from the Directorate of Tribal Welfare told me to take charge immediately. I will be staying on the school campus itself, along with the students,” Velmurugan said.

He conducted an inspection and filed a report to the Welfare Department on what needs to be done, including building a compound wall and providing sport equipment to the students. “Since class 11 began only this year, we do not have teachers at the moment. So, we have asked high school teachers to take classes for the time being. Soon, teachers will be recruited,” he added.

Velumuragan said after assuming charge he met tribal welfare activists and is planning to conduct outreach programmes in order to get more children enrol in the school. “As of now there are 149 students and my aim is to add at least 50 more students by October end,” he said. Meanwhile, officials said a new campus with all facilities is being built at Kumuzhi in Gummudipoondi.