Baking a balanced breakfast

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since childhood, my idea of a perfect English breakfast has always been defined by the delightful descriptions of simple yet hearty picnics that children’s writers like Roald Dahl, Ruskin Bond and Enid Blyton whipped up for their characters. So much so, that fancying a similar one would leave me craving for freshly baked crusty bread, jam tarts and ginger buns all my schoolgoing years. But my dreams of drools recently came true, thanks to Breakfast Matters, a recently launched cloud kitchen.

On a grey weekend morning, I woke up to a recyclable brown basket packed with the golden warmth of bagel and cream cheese, a scone, an apple cinnamon muffin and a keto-friendly coffee walnut muffin, with a hand-written note enclosed. Doling out these scrumptious goodies, with a nutritious twist, from their kitchen in Ramapuram, are sisters Susharitha Mohan and Preya Mani. The duo started out small by catering to a close-knit community; with time, the business snowballed into a larger endeavour through word-of-mouth. Currently, their delectable menu includes artisanal breads, muffins, bagels, scones, buns, granola, cookies and tortillas.

Photos: Debadatta Mallick

Prepared with passion

It’s been Preya and Susharitha’s dream to stand out from the handful of commercial places serving English breakfast options in the city. “You don’t find many cloud kitchens or home chefs offering breakfast options. We clearly wanted to cater to the niche segment given the rising popularity of weekend brunches and kitty parties. It has been a year and we have been taking up orders regularly from our social circle. Many have said that our menu is light on the stomach, and something you can pick up on the go.”

While the backstory seems assuring, it would be unfair to keep the food waiting. I began the meal with bagel and cream cheese. Topped with sesame seeds, poppy seeds and dried garlic, the bagels wore a crispy crust with the perfect texture of chewiness inside. As advised on the note, I sliced the bagel into two halves, toasted it on a tawa with slabs of butter and generously slathered cream cheese between the two layers. I don’t know what’s more gratifying — the dense texture of the bagel, coupled with a pleasant tang of cream cheese, or my usual weekend afternoon nap!

I am not surprised that this is one of their hot-sellers. “There aren’t many bagel places in the city and it’s a versatile breakfast item that can be eaten plain, sandwiched, toasted or buttered. All our bagels are hand-rolled and it’s a laborious process. Our chilly cheddar bagel is a meal in itself when enjoyed with lettuce, a slice of ham and fried egg. We also offer an assorted box of bagels,” says Preya.

While the distinct flavours of the bagel still linger on my palate, I move on to sample their classic, ultra-buttery scone. Again, I tossed it on the tawa, sliced it across and buttered it. Delicate and flaky, every bite of the tiny treat leaves a hint of sweetness, and gradually melts in my mouth. Coming my way, to seamlessly balance these flavours is the coffee and walnut flavoured muffin. Fragrant, nutty and moist, it makes for the perfect companion at tea time or even a midday snack when you want to re-energise.

A wholesome treat

The secret behind their recipes lies in homemade ingredients that go into the making, vouches Preya. “We use gluten-free flour and unprocessed sugar. We consume what we serve our patrons. I’m a food technologist, so I ensure that the right nutrient break-up goes into every item we serve, and my sister Susharitha adds her culinary expertise to it. We also try to incorporate an assortment of seeds and nuts into our cookies and breads so the children enjoy them without getting fussy. They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and we want to ensure that it is. While the menu broadly falls under breakfast, it’s available through the day, as and when orders come in.”

As they say, save the best for the last. I let the apple cinnamon muffin do the honours of building the sweet crescendo. Made with whole wheat flour and fresh apples spiced to perfection with cinnamon and a sprinkle of raw sugar, my heart feels content for the moment, even though my mind craves to try out the rest of the menu.

The sisters will soon be introducing subscription models. Besides gluten-free, they also offer vegan options and are open to customisations. “After the pandemic, people have been warming up to the idea of conscious eating. Everybody demands transparency and wants the best for their family. We’re also open to any kind of customisation to support your fitness journey if need be. We’re doing our best to keep up with the expectations,” shares Preya. While you make up your mind about what to order in, you can virtually devour some fresh-from-the-oven treats posted on their Instagram account.

Delivery available across the city. Bulk orders accepted. Priced from `250

For details, call: 9176128559 or visit their Instagram: @bfm_breakfastmatters

