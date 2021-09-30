Bus catches fire near Koyambedu, narrow escape for passengers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A government bus caught fire near the Koyambedu bus terminus on Wednesday afternoon. No passengers were hurt in the incident.

The bus attached to Villupuram circle was plying between Tiruchy and Chennai, and around 12 noon, when it was on the 100 feet road (Inner Ring road), smoke emanated from the engine. “Passersby alerted the bus driver, who parked the vehicle on the roadside, just a few metres away from the main entrance of the terminus,” said police.

There were five passengers and minutes after they alighted, fire engulfed the bus. On information, fire tenders from Ashok Nagar and CMBT rushed to the spot and the fire was doused after an hour. Koyambedu Police registered a case and said an oil leak had caused the fire. “The driver was smart to park the bus and evacuate passengers,” said police.