Chennai: Bike racer to serve one month in trauma ward

CHENNAI: In an order that may become a deterrent to misadventure-loving youngsters, the Madras High Court directed a youth to serve one-month of his bail at a trauma care ward. The youngster, L Praveen, was held for unauthorised bike racing on a public road near the Stanley Hospital on March 21.

Granting bail to Praveen, Justice G Jayachandran said, “The petitioner must report before the duty doctor of Stanley Hospital in the trauma ward daily at 8 am and stay till 12 noon. He shall assist ward boys to take care of the patients for 30 days.”

The judge further stated the petitioner must submit a one-page report every day about his experience in the ward. At the end of his punishment service, this report will be forwarded to the Third Metropolitan Magistrate in George Town.

The other conditions for the bail are executing a bond for Rs 30,000 with two sureties each for a like sum, and reporting before the investigation officer as and when required. Praveen — a cameraman with a film studio — was arrested by the Traffic Investigation wing of Old Washermenpet police station.

This came after the youngster was caught racing towards Moolakothalam from near the Stanley Hospital roundabout along with three others. Apart from causing an accident, the group has created public nuisance.

This is yet another case of unauthorised bike racing on public roads that has plagued road users in Chennai. Most misadventure-lovers take the Beach Road at Marina to display their athletics with a bike on the road. The police have been struggling to control these incidents.