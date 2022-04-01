STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defence Ministry delays nod, India’s first UAS training range in Ulundurpet remains grounded

The proposal was put forth after TIDCO conducted a study with IIT-Madras on converting the unmanned airstrip into a UAS testing and training range.

Published: 01st April 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposal to convert Ulundurpet Airfield, operated as an airbase by the British during World War II, into India’s first unmanned aircraft system (UAS) testing and training range for civil and military purposes has run into trouble with the Defence Ministry yet to give its clearance.

The proposal was put forth after TIDCO conducted a study with IIT-Madras on converting the unmanned airstrip into a UAS testing and training range. It is learnt that the State will take up the issue with the Centre during Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to New Delhi, officials told TNIE.

A source said the land belongs to Defence Estates organisation and the State has written to the Defence Ministry to hand over the land on lease to be used for UAS testing and training. The proposal was also to segregate airspace over a 30-km radius and 7,000 ft around Ulundurpet.

The project also envisages a mini air traffic control coordinating with the Chennai Flight Information Region (FIR). Besides Ulundurpet, the State is looking at alternate sites for UAS testing. Sources said the unused World War II-era airstrip at Sholavaram, 25 km from the city, is under the scanner. The British had a squadron at the airfield. However, it was declared an abandoned facility in the 1950’s, resulting in encroachment of land by outsiders.

It is learnt that Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has approached the Ministry of Defence for approval. Stakeholders, including the Indian Air Force, are on board. Sources said TIDCO is in the process of setting up a drone testing facility which could be under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme to let drone manufacturers test their products.

