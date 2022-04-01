‘Sealed’ Albert Theatre pays Rs 50 lakh tax dues in 5 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Albert Theatre was sealed by the corporation for a few hours on Thursday for failure to pay property tax dues. The theatre had over Rs 50 lakh in dues, which it settled after the premises were sealed. The seal has since been removed.

Corporation staff said the theatre had dues pending for four-five years. Apart from Rs 51 lakh property tax dues, the theatre owed the corporation Rs 14 lakh in entertainment tax.

“The theatre management said they couldn’t pay the taxes for the last two years due to the pandemic. Though the theatre reopened, the management did not pay until now,” said a corporation revenue official. Theatres are classified as ‘A’ and ‘B’ types for calculation of property tax. Albert Theatre, under the B-type category, has to pay 6.5 per cent of annual income in taxes to civic bodies.

