Two years after filming obscene videos of minor, man threatens and rapes her

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old who allegedly raped his ex-girlfriend and threatened to upload her obscene images online has been arrested by the city police. The victim was a minor when the accused filmed obscene videos of her. The victim was in Class 10 in 2017, when she was in a relationship with the accused, J Samson Raj, said the police. Through Raj married another woman in 2018, he allegedly kidnapped the victim in 2019, when she was 17 years old and studying in Class 12. “He spiked her drinks at a friend’s house and filmed obscene videos of her,” said the police.

The victim got married the next year but received a call from Raj in August 2021, threatening to release the clips online if she did not oblige to his demands. “The accused took the victim to his house and raped her. The victim did not lodge a complaint back then. Recently, Raj called her, demanded sex, and threatened to release the clips,” said the police.

Based on the complaint, an All Women Police Station in the city registered a case and arrested Raj. He was booked under five sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody.

40-year-old held for harassing woman on government bus

In another case, the Maduravoyal police arrested a 40-year-old man for misbehaving with a woman advocate in a bus. The incident was reported around 9.30 pm on Friday, when the victim was on her way to Vellore with her mother. The accused, R Raghavan, from Krishnagiri, was seated behind the victim in the government bus. The victim alerted the police control room and the accused was handed over to the police. He was booked for harassment.