Chennai police's CCB arrests six for grabbing more than 2,000 sq ft of land

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The anti-land grabbing cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested six persons, including two women, for allegedly grabbing a plot in Kodambakkam and getting a bank loan for Rs 2 crore using forged documents.

The police said the 2,160 sq ft land at Zakaria Colony belongs to M Vijay Murali, who inherited it from his father Murali. However, he recently came to know that unidentified persons registered the land in the name of Rajeshwari as if she was her father's sibling and that the property was inherited from Vijayamurali's father Balasubramaniam.

"The encumbrance certificate revealed Rajeshwari transferred the land ownership to her sister Radha, who, in turn, transferred it to her husband Prabhu. Prabhu executed a power of attorney for the land to Kumar, who sold it to Sameer Kottakal Umar of Perumbakkam," said a police officer.

Sameer pledged the land at a bank for a loan of Rs 2 crore. Based on Vijayamurali's complaint, the anti-land grabbing cell registered a case and arrested the suspects. After inquiries, police said the gang forged documents and impersonated others to grab the land and get monetary benefit by pledging it.

The accused are Sameer Kottakkal Umar (40) of Perumbakkam, R Ramesh Babu (43) of Semmanchery, A Naushad (40) of Perumbakkam, P Sindhu (29) of Manali, Yasin Sharif (29) of MMDA and R Malliga (42) of Manali.