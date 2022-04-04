Sindhi women group lead Jhulelal Pheri on their New Year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the early hours of a lazy Saturday morning, even as many were still sleeping in, the Sindhu Sadan on Tamil Salai in Egmore was abuzz with music and activity. Two horses decked in all finery looked on as Sindhi women and men, dressed in white and orange, gathered for the joyous occasion of Jhulelal Pheri.

"This is to signify our New Year and the birth of our ishta dev, Jhulelal," declared Bharti Ahuja, charter president of the Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter. The president of the chapter, Renu Raheja, was busy checking on the arrangements, greeting new visitors and setting up for the main event - the Jhulelal Pheri, a procession.

The procession was to see the participation of Sindhis of Chennai, the coming together of 15 different associations. "This is a means of uniting to celebrate this New Year of ours," she said. The procession started at the temple, went through Casa Major Road, Commissioner Office Road and circled back to the temple.

Led by a horse-driven carriage and accompanied by bhajans, slogans and general merriment, the slow-moving march drew the attention of every single passerby. "We make a little bit of offering for the Lord of the Sea because Jhulelal had come out from the sea to protect us from all the cruelty that was inflicted on us Sindhis. This is why we do it," explained Bharti.

That they are able to do this celebration after a gap of two years when it had been cancelled for COVID-related regulations, brings more joy to the occasion, she said. "We would like to pray to the Lord today to stop all the wars and all the bad things that are happening in the world today. We want all people of all states and countries to be happy," she said.

