Chennai bus stand murder: Five people including AIADMK functionary surrender in court

The police said that the main accused is an AIADMK functionary and had an enmity with the deceased, J Soundararajan, ever since the latter switched allegiance to the DMK.

Published: 05th April 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a DMK functionary was hacked to death in full public view at the Broadway bus stand, five persons, including an AIADMK functionary, surrendered before a magistrate at the Chengalpattu court on Monday.

They were identified as S Ganesh, his son Dineshkumar, A Inbam, Fruiti alias Karthik Ganapathy, and A Kumaresan, all hailing from Vyasarpadi. The police said that Ganesh is an AIADMK functionary and had an enmity with the deceased, J Soundararajan, ever since the latter switched allegiance to the DMK after the Assembly elections.

Soundararajan, of Washermenpet, had been running a juice shop in the bus stand for about two decades. “Recently, a fight broke out between Soudnararajan and Ganesh since the former had set up a summer water stall inside the bus stand at a spot which had been chosen by AIADMK functionaries,” said a senior police officer. 

The police had intervened in the dispute and let them off after getting written statements from both parties.
On Sunday morning, a bike-borne gang surrounded Soundararajan near the water stall and hacked him to death. Meanwhile, the Elephant Gate police, who are investigating the murder, detained 10 suspects for interrogation.

