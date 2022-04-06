STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New working group to combat use of banned plastic items in Chennai

The group will work to rigorously implement the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, take action against those using banned plastics, and raise awareness among the public.

Published: 06th April 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 03:19 AM

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A working group headed by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi has been formed to prevent the use of banned plastic items and raise awareness among the public. Corporation officials inspected 17,582 commercial establishments between March 20 and April 4 and seized 6.74 tonnes of banned plastic items. 

They also levied fines of Rs 11.19 lakh. Of this, 1.7 tonnes of plastic were seized in Anna Nagar and 1.2 tonnes in Alandur. The group will work to rigorously implement the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, take action against those using banned plastics, and raise awareness among the public. 

It will have 19 members including deputy commissioners, police joint commissioner, city health officer, city revenue officer, superintending engineer of the solid waste management department, assistant director of the fisheries department, regional director of collegiate education, regional director of the food safety department, and others. 

Rs 6.99 lakh collected as fines

Chennai corporation has collected Rs 6.99 lakh as fines from those who put up posters on walls and dumped garbage on private and public lands in the city over the last 14 days. While Rs 50,000 was coll-ected for pasting posters, the rest was for dumping garbage and construction debris

