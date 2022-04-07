Siblings kill drunk elder brother in Chennai, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his siblings on Tuesday night after he abused their mother under the influence of alcohol in Poonamallee.

The deceased L Ganesh from Karayanchavadi, a house painter, was allegedly addicted to liquor due to which his wife and children left him a few years ago, said the police. Ganesh who stayed with his mother and two brothers - Kumar (35) and Mani (30) - reportedly came home drunk every day and verbally abused his mother.

On Tuesday night too, Ganesh allegedly abused his mother and infuriated over this, Kumar and Mani stabbed Ganesh with a kitchen knife and a scissor. On Wednesday, Poonamallee police sent the body for postmortem examination and arrested Kumar and Mani.